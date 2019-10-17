Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.5% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,108,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 125.7% during the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,373,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,046,000 after buying an additional 1,382,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $18.65.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

