Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $539.46

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $539.46 and traded as high as $572.60. Rightmove shares last traded at $568.20, with a volume of 2,291,828 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMV shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 2,383.50 ($31.14).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 29.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 539.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 540.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 254,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £1,379,444.20 ($1,802,488.17).

Rightmove Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.