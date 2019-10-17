Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,202,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Jewett-Cameron Trading accounts for approximately 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned approximately 0.30% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ JCTCF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The company has a market cap of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.43. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

In other news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,588 shares of company stock worth $256,890. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

