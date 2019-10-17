Riverview Trust Co Has $192,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,043,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE WY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,225. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

