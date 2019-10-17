Rivetz (RVT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $353,542.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00229428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01080523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088117 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.