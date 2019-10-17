RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Short Interest Down 6.0% in September

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $132,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $1,379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get RLI alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in RLI by 2,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60. RLI has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $94.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.