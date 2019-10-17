Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

SFIX stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 3.33.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,300.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,055,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,000 shares of company stock worth $4,803,570 over the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stitch Fix by 392.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

