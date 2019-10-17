Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 289.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 295.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 325 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 315 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.