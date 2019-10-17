Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Down 8.3%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 53,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 85,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,856.55.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

