Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 33,163 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GER. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,985,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 99,582 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 518.4% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 105,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,287 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of NYSE:GER opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

