Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 268.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,578 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $15,063,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $4,199,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 9,617,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,007 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

