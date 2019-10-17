Royal Bank of Canada Sells 38,610 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,916 shares in the company, valued at $984,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $260,270. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

