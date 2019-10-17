Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Receives GBX 243.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 275.50 ($3.60).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBS. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

RBS stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 232.20 ($3.03). 40,454,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

