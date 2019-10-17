Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (RBS) “Equal weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBS. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 418 ($5.46) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 264.92 ($3.46).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 229.70 ($3.00) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

