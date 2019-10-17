RPS Group’s (RPS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 131 ($1.71) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPS Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 162.40 ($2.12).

Shares of RPS Group stock opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.65) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.13. RPS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. RPS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other news, insider John Douglas bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £31,250 ($40,833.66).

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

