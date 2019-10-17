RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target Increased to GBX 615 by Analysts at Barclays

RWS (LON:RWS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get RWS alerts:

Shares of RWS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 581 ($7.59). The stock had a trading volume of 381,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.36. RWS has a 1 year low of GBX 425 ($5.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 592.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 596.88.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.