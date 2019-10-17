Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 88.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 869,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 842,366 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 80.8% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,463,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after buying an additional 654,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,774,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after buying an additional 555,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Barclays started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

