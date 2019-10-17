Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $747,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.75 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.