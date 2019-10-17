Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Takes Position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $324,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,642. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.