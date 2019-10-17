salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $749,500.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $747,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $735,950.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $742,600.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.68, for a total transaction of $738,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $721,400.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $741,850.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $746,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $756,700.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $770,900.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $775,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

