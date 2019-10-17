salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in salesforce.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $146.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $101,184.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,884.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.90, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,019 shares of company stock valued at $41,829,118. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

