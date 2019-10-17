Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stock Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Scott G. Toothaker acquired 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $116,174.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,067 shares of company stock valued at $155,540.

BHB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,711. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.