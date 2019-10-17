Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after buying an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,896,000 after buying an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.29. 408,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,208. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

