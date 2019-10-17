Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Societe Generale started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.