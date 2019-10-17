Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 1,126 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.21. 30,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

