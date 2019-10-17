Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 545 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,030,035. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

