Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Trading Up 0.5%

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $223.15 and last traded at $223.15, approximately 401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.08.

About Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

