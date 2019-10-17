Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Raised by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,455 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 663,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,808,971. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.