Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. Schlumberger has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $61.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

