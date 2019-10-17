Schwab Charitable Fund Has $311,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,939,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $999,625.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $162,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,878,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,125 shares of company stock worth $6,597,327. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

ADI stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.88. 407,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

