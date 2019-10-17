Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 8.8% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. 18,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

