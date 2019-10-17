Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,150,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,967,000 after buying an additional 552,756 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,439,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,951,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153,831 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,505,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,379,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 476,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

