Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,623. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2657 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.