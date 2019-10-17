Scotiabank Downgrades Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) to Sell

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $0.10 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TREVF. CIBC lowered shares of Trevali Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $0.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,139. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.