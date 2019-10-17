Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Update

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,139.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210. 30.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 59,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.