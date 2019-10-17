SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 808 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Argus lifted their price target on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.43.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $242.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.60. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

