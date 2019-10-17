SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEGI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

