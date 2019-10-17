SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 117,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period.

Shares of FTF opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

