SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,792,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,483,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

