SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Shares of NOC opened at $364.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.77 and a 200 day moving average of $328.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $383.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.