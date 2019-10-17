Seaport Global Securities Lowers Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Beacon Securities cut Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HEX opened at C$6.23 on Monday. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a 12-month low of C$5.95 and a 12-month high of C$6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.48.

