Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 226 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.95).

A number of research firms have commented on SNR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded Senior to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Senior to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Senior alerts:

In other news, insider David Squires acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £49,250 ($64,353.85).

SNR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 176 ($2.30). 1,635,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Senior has a one year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of $738.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 212.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Senior’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.