ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Specifically, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,010,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,216,251. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.75, a P/E/G ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

