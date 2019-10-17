Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of SREV remained flat at $$0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $87.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Servicesource International has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 47.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 281.6% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 419,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 309,724 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

