Sessia Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Sessia has a market cap of $886,919.00 and $17,413.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00044117 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.06016580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001125 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,835,541 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

