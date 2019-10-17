Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.03

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.03 and traded as low as $17.56. Seven Group shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 437,072 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of A$18.03.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

About Seven Group (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

