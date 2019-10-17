Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) PT Set at $21.00 by Barclays

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) has been given a $21.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

SHLX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. 114,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 137.43% and a net margin of 97.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

