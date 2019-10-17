Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.28. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 349,535 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$46.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sherritt International Corp will post -0.0588679 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.