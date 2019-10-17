Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expands By 7.0%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 30th total of 25,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $28.05 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,353 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $16,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.