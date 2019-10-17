Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declines By 8.5%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 30th total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,279.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $467,317 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $86.77 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

